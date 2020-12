Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) P Ravi Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

He will take over from incumbent T M Vijay Bhaskar, who will retire from service on December 31.

Kumar, who is presently the additional chief secretary, will be the 38th Chief Secretary of the state, official sources said.

