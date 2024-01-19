Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) police band arrived from Varanasi to the city of Lord Ram, Ayodhya.

The PAC police band was seen playing 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan.

The band will be welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the city of Ayodhya on Friday will also welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22--Pran Pratishtha day.

One of the members of the PAC police band, while speaking to ANI, said, "We have come prepared, keeping in mind the number of devotees who will be coming (to Ayodhya). This will continue for 40 days, until February 22."

"We will be allotted more points after January 26. For now, we have 4-5 points, including Rampuram, Krishnapuram, and Teerathpuram. Two points have been given where Ram Katha is being held. The remaining points have not been allotted due to security reasons," he said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the historic temple will take place on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

The fourth-day rituals began at the temple on Friday at 9 a.m. with the lighting of holy fire.

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode).

Following this, the idol will be kept in saffron and later in grains. The temple doors will be closed to visitors until January 22 and will be reopened the next day.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that the Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony," said Champat Rai.

"As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

