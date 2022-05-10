Meerut (UP), May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the pace of development in Ghaziabad and Meerut will gain momentum after the completion of the Regional Rapid Transit System which would further narrow down the travel time between here and Delhi.

The chief minister inspected the progress of work on the RRTS here and said that the transport facility will also boost tourism and create employment opportunities.

"This world-class transport facility being set up at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore will not only facilitate transportation by connecting cities, but will also boost tourism and industry and create new avenues of employment.

"The works related to RRTS and Major Dhyanchand University are progressing fast and both should be completed in a time bound manner," he said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

This first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Later addressing a gathering at Victoria Park here, the chief minister said projects worth Rs 67 crore were either inaugurated or foundation stone was laid for them in Meerut on Tuesday.

He said libraries were being built in villages which would play a vital role in building the academic career of the youth.

The chief minister also took stock of the development in setting up of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Sudarshan Tunnel, and expressed satisfaction over the projects.

The ITMS will enable display of entire traffic of Meerut on a single screen.

Adityanath also visited the Police Lines to take stock of the Police Transit Hostel being built by the Police Housing Corporation and directed authorities to pay special attention to quality of construction.

"The UP government has improved accommodation facilities for police personnel considerably in the last five years. The transit hostel, currently under construction at Meerut Police Lines, must be completed at the earliest and should be well-furnished," he said.

In his speech at Victoria Park, the chief minister said, "We must realise the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' of our freedom fighters under the leadership of PM Modi as the country celebrates Amrit Mahotsava of independence."

"Every individual must contribute to the sector he or she belongs to in order to realise this dream in this Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years," he said.

We must ensure the emergence of a new and dynamic India -- an India in leadership role at the global arena when the country celebrates 100 years of independence 25 years hence, the CM said.

"The world is looking at India with hope during this time of crisis due to the strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who time and again reiterates his commitment to world peace", he said.

The chief minister said UP is scaling new heights under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi everyday.

The state has set a model for peaceful celebration of festivals and the government is working to rid festivals of unnecessary noise, he said.

"Through consultations, we can overcome the issue of offering prayers on streets also", he pointed out.

The chief minister also garlanded the statue of Shahid Dhan Singh Gurjar, one of the heroes of the 1857 revolt, on the occasion of Shahid Diwas.

He visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay floral tributes to the brave hearts who took part in India's first struggle for independence in 1857. He also laid a wreath at freedom fighter and one of the biggest heroes of the 1857 revolt, Mangal Pandey's statue.

Adityanath visited the State Freedom Struggle Museum to see the exhibits and unveiled the multipurpose hall built there recently.

He also watched the light and sound show on the freedom movement of India and honoured the family members of Shaheed Dhan Singh Gurjar and kicked off Kranti Yatra on the occasion.

"I salute the brave revolutionaries who laid down their lives for the freedom of our great country," he said.

