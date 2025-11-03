Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): As the Indian women's cricket team lifted the World Cup after years of perseverance, celebrations erupted across the country, and the joy was clearly visible among residents of Parsa village of Shimla district, hometown of Indian pace bowler Renuka Thakur.

From early morning, the Thakur household is witnessing excitement, and there is dancing and festivity. Family members, neighbours, and villagers gathered to celebrate their daughter's contribution to India's historic victory. Sweets were distributed, devotional songs sung, and villagers prepared to welcome Renuka back home.

Also Read | Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in 350th Shahidi Diwas of Hind Ki Chadar in Kurukshetra on November 25.

"This is a moment of great happiness for us. We congratulate everyone in the country -- this victory belongs to the whole of India. For us, it is a proud moment that our daughter has reached this level. It is after so many years that our daughters have brought home the World Cup. What they have achieved -- the struggle they have gone through -- no one can imagine. We send them our heartfelt congratulations and blessings," Renuka's mother Sunita Thakur told ANI.

Recalling Renuka's early years, an emotional Sunita Thakur said her daughter's cricketing journey began in an ordinary way.

Also Read | Jaipur Road Accident: 12 Killed, Several Injured As Drunk Dumper Driver Crushes 17 Vehicles in Rajasthan's Harmara (Watch Videos).

"When she was just four or five years old, she used to play in a small field near our home with her cousins and neighborhood boys. They made balls out of cloth and used wooden sticks as bats. One day, my brother-in-law, who we fondly call Tauji, noticed her talent while parking the car near the ground. He said, 'This girl has something special.' From there, her journey started," she said.

"Renuka's performance improved day by day, and soon she was selected for training at the Cricket Academy in Dharamshala. Her struggle has been immense, but her hard work and dedication brought her here. We supported her dream with whatever little we had -- sometimes by borrowing small amounts to pay for travel or cricket kits. It was her determination and God's blessings that made this possible."

Sunita further shared that before the final match, she had spoken to Renuka and blessed her: "I told her, 'You are not playing for yourself, you are playing for India, for Himachal Pradesh, and for all the parents who dream through their daughters. Play well, play with heart'," she said.

Thakur family home has turned into a centre of jubilation. "Celebrations haven't stopped. Village elders, youth, children everyone has gathered. There is music, dance and prayers. We have thanked our local deities for their blessings," Sunita said.

Renuka's brother Vinod Thakur echoed his mother's joy,

"We are so proud. She played brilliantly for the country. Winning the World Cup is a dream come true. When she was bowling, our entire family and the whole village were glued to the TV. As soon as India won, everyone started cheering and dancing," he told ANI.

Vinod credited Renuka's uncle for her success. "The main support behind her journey has been our Tauji, Bhupendra Thakur. Without his guidance and effort, she wouldn't have reached this level."

"We spoke to her before the match and wished her good luck. After the win, she told us she would call later as she was resting. We completely understand she has worked so hard for this moment," he added.

As villagers in Bashar and nearby areas continue their celebrations, preparations are underway to welcome Renuka Thakur home in traditional Himachali manner. She is expected to visit local temple and participate in a grand community function.

For the people of Himachal Pradesh, and especially for the Thakur family, Renuka's triumph is not just a sporting victory it is a story of perseverance, faith, and the power of a daughter's dream.

Earlier in the day, Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu talked to Renuka Thakur on phone and congranulated her for the victory.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs one crore reward money for the cricketer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)