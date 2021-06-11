Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Prominent neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications here on Friday. He was 71.

Dr Panagariya was on ventilator support for the past several days at a private hospital.

His condition deteriorated in the past two days and he died on Friday, hospital sources said.

Expressing grief over his death, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the passing away of the nationally renowned neurologist was a personal loss for him and his family.

He said Dr Panagariya held important posts and played an important role in the state as a medical expert during the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy Minister BD Kalla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders also condoled his demise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)