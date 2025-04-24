Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement to punish the Pahalgam terrorists and their planners "beyond their imagination," AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said his party supports whatever steps the government takes in the national interest.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP reiterated his demand to the government to fix accountability.

He said justice for the families of the victims will be ensured only when accountability is fixed and the terrorists are punished.

"There should be no compromise on terrorism. The need of the hour is to take care of the nation. Whatever steps the government takes for the national interest, security, and protection of Kashmiris, the AIMIM will support them. In this critical time, we have to be united for national interest," Owaisi said.

He said the AIMIM also welcomes the steps taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Asked about PM Modi's statement that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination," Owaisi said, "Definitely, we welcome it, and please do it. Whatever strict action the Prime Minister can take, he should do it."

The AIMIM chief said it is necessary to fix accountability and that the deterrence policy also needs to be re-evaluated.

The terrorists who carried out the attack should be punished, and those above them—who never want peace in India and Kashmir—should also be taught a lesson, he demanded, saying it should not remain mere rhetoric.

Owaisi said there were two CRPF units in that area in Pahalgam until January 2025 and asked PM Modi, "Why were they removed?"

"The place where there were so many tourists—there wasn't even a single police personnel, no CRPF camp, no security personnel. It took the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) more than an hour to reach the place of the incident. And these (terrorists) shot at people after asking about their religion," he said.

Owaisi said these terrorists came from Pakistan and had the full support of the Pakistan establishment.

He wondered how the terrorists entered India. "How did they cross the border? Who is responsible for it? If they reached Pahalgam, then they could also reach Srinagar," he said.

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post given the cross-border links to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Reacting to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Owaisi sought to know where India will store the water.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Owaisi appealed to Muslims to wear black armbands when they offer Friday prayers against the Pahalgam terror attack, to give a message to the terrorists that "we condemn their acts."

