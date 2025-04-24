Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) Commercial establishments were shut and vehicles remained off roads in Maharashtra's Dombivli town on Thursday as residents observed a spontaneous bandh to protest against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town.

Three cousins -- Sanjay Lele (50), Hemant Joshi (45) and Atul Mone (43) -- hailing from Dombivli in Thane district were among the 26 persons killed in the ghastly terror attack on Tuesday.

The streets of the town, which would be bustling with hectic activities on any other day, wore a deserted look on Thursday.

Most of the auto-rickshaws, buses as well as private vehicles remained off roads while majority of the commercial establishments were closed.

Small groups of people were seen at the corners of some streets and roads in the town, with conversations revolving around the Pahalgam tragedy and the loss of lives, including three persons from Dombivli who were their families' breadwinners.

Earlier, various shops, offices and local markets started closing from Wednesday afternoon as a mark of protest against the terror attack and to express solidarity with families of the victims.

The bandh, supported by all major political parties and civil groups, was observed voluntarily by the public.

"Those behind the terror attack should be given the harshest punishment which serves as a deterrent," said a local resident.

The bandh was so far peaceful, an official from Thane police control room said.

Thousands of people on Wednesday evening attended the last rites of the three Dombivli residents after their bodies were flown to Mumbai earlier in the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and local Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited the Bhagshala ground to pay the last respects to the deceased.

Angry slogans against Pakistan were raised as Fadnavis paid floral tributes, with many people demanding a total ban on all Pakistani products.

