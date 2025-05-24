New Delhi (India), May 24 (ANI): Congress MP Dr Amar Singh, part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark on Saturday emphasised the delegation's objective to raise global awareness about Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism.

Singh noted that the Pahalgam attack was not an isolated incident, but rather part of a series of terrorist attacks supported by Pakistan.

He alleged that Pakistan harbors terrorist training camps within its territory, which poses a significant threat to regional and global security.

Singh defended India's action on May 7, stating that it targeted terrorist sites in response to ongoing threats.

Speaking on preparations to pursue this strategy, Singh said, "The Pahalgam incident is not the first incident. There were earlier attacks near Jammu, Pathankot, and Bombay. Pakistan continues such acts and does not stop. Our effort is to tell the world this."

He added, "Although Pakistan is smaller than us, it harbours terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and other places like Muridke. India targeted only terrorist camps on the night of May 7 and did not strike any military sites. We will explain all this."

The all-party MPs' delegation, including BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad and Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh, is working to present a unified front globally on Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism.

Singh's remarks on Pakistan's ceasefire request and the U.S. acknowledgment of India's voluntary restraint bolster the delegation's narrative of India's measured and responsible stance.

Prasad reinforced this approach by stressing the importance of unity, saying, "There is a need for the whole of India to speak in one voice." His call underlines the delegation's collective effort to rise above party lines and represent India's national interest with cohesion and clarity on the international stage.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed four all-party delegations on Friday, which will visit partner countries to highlight India's policy of zero tolerance to terrorism and its fight against cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, Vikram Misri had briefed three all-party delegations earlier.

Earlier, Ravishankar Prasad vowed to convey India's concerns effectively before the international community after being named a member of the delegation visiting key partner countries to project India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said that the step to choose members from Opposition parties is great foresight, terming it a strategy of India for peace and tough action against terrorism.

"Why is it that wherever there is any global terrorism, some needle of suspicion points to Pakistan. We will convey India's concerns," the BJP MP added.

The Centre has chosen a seven-member all-party delegation that will visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month.

The following Members of Parliament are leading the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)