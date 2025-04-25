New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A 31-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu who sustained gunshot injuries in the Pahalgam terror attack is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on a ventilator under close medical supervision in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre.

"Dr A Parmeshwaran, a 31-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu, sustained gunshot injuries in a terror attack at Pahalgam. He suffered injuries to the neck and abdomen and underwent surgery at the Government Medical College in Anantnag. Following the procedure, he was airlifted to the Jayaprakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, on April 24. Currently, Dr Parmeshwaran is in the ICU on a ventilator under close medical supervision. His prognosis is guarded," press release said.

Earlier Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the inhuman terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Stalin said, "The terrorist attack took place yesterday at a tourist spot in Pahalgam. So far, 26 tourists have died in this cruel and shocking attack, which has caused great pain to everyone. Tourists from different parts of India and from many other countries visit the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam. The terrorists suddenly attacked from the Baisaran hills, targeting innocent tourists in an inhuman and brutal manner. Such acts of terrorism are strongly condemnable."

"Terrorism and extremism, no matter their reasons, must be fought and stopped with a strong hand. According to the latest information, 26 people have lost their lives in the attack. When we received the news that people from Tamil Nadu were also affected, I immediately ordered the setup of a 24x7 helpline at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi. The helpline numbers have been shared so that people can get updates and support," Stalin said.

CM Stalin also said that directions have been given to the Pudukottai Collector to travel to Jammu and Kashmir and assist in coordinating a medical camp.

"All necessary support will be provided to Tamil Nadu residents who were affected by the attack. This attack has deeply affected all of us. In 2017, 8 people were killed during an attack on Amarnath pilgrims. In 2019, 40 CRPF personnel died in the Pulwama attack. Now, this new attack adds to the growing list of painful incidents," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly expressed its condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. All members also stood in silence to pay their respects to the victims of Pahalgam. (ANI)

