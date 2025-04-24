Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the death of Dinesh Agarwal, a resident of Chhattisgarh but originally hailed Odisha's Balangir, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"It is painful to hear the news regarding the death of another Odia man from Balangir district, Dinesh Agarwal, in the terror attack in Pahalgam. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members as they face this difficult time," Patnaik, a former chief minister, said in a post on X.

Sources said the Agarwal family had long settled in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, where they were engaged in business. Dinesh was the youngest son of Prayag Chand Agarwal from Lathor village under Khaprakhol block in Balangir district.

As he had been residing in Raipur for several years, his mortal remains were taken there. He was cremated there on Thursday morning.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his deputy Vijay Sharma lent their shoulders to his mortal remains.

"Chhattisgarh has also lost a son. Dinesh is no more among us. Today, we all have gathered to bid him a final farewell. We pay our humble tribute to him. His sacrifice will not go in vain," Sai said.

He had travelled to Kashmir with his wife, son and daughter to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary.

Odisha resident Prashant Satpathy of Ishani village in Balasore district Remuna area was also killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames on Thursday morning in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

