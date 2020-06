Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal sector of Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

