Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district.

Pakistan resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

Also Read | Hathras Case: CBI Takes Over Probe in Alleged Gangrape and Murder of Dalit Teenager.

The violation took place at around 6.30 pm. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation.

Pakistan had violated ceasfire along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. (ANI)

Also Read | International Driving License Expired While Abroad? Worry No More.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)