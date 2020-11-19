Poonch/Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), November 18 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire norms in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch here on Wednesday.

At 6.10 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch district, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply, said sources.

Also Read | Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

In a separate incident in Pulwama district, 12 civilians were injured as terrorists launched a grenade attack on CRPF and police personnel near Kakapora Chowk on Wednesday.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a joint team of police and CRPF in Kakapora, but the grenade missed the target and exploded on road.

Also Read | Ahmed Patel Health Update: Congress Leader Stable, ‘Significantly Better’ Than at Time of Hospitalisation Due to COVID-19, Says Daughter.

The 12 civilians, however, received splinter injuries and were shifted to a local hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)