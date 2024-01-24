Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous efforts to revive terrorism in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and serious attempts are being made by handlers from across the border to infiltrate terrorists into India, the Union Territory's police chief R R Swain said on Wednesday.

Swain, the Jammu and Kashmir director general of police, chaired a high-level joint security meeting to review the preparedness in Kashmir for Republic Day on Friday.

The meeting was held at the Police Control Room, Kashmir in which officers from the police, army, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Industrial Security Force and other agencies participated.

He directed for ensuring the highest level of security arrangements and further strengthening the security grids, saying serious attempts are being made by handlers from across the border to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the need for strict monitoring and subsequent action against the terror support system, the DGP said Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police chief also directed for creation of a special monitoring system to identify elements providing support to terrorists.

Threadbare discussions were held on the security of vulnerable areas, people and places during the meeting. Intelligence gathering, area domination and security of sensitive places remained the central focus of the meeting.

The DGP directed the officers to ensure the optimum security arrangements at all the venues across Kashmir by making effective use of all the available resources.

He said the handlers from across the border are desperate to create disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the field formations to have a serious look into the inputs shared by different agencies and to ensure that subversive attempts are foiled.

Swain sought further strengthening of the human intelligence system besides effective use of modern tools in tracking down the terrorists.

He also directed to identify the technology being used by terrorists and prepare the counter strategies accordingly, as well as for identifying and smashing new forms of terror modules with simultaneous actions within the parameters of the law.

The DGP directed officers to go through a detailed review of all the threat scenarios in their respective areas and emphasised fixing responsibility in the line of the hierarchy of officials.

He said on-field personnel should be briefed about the guidelines issued in a detailed manner by the senior officers to ensure peaceful conduct of the Republic Day celebrations.

The participating officers gave feedback regarding the security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides, the security measures being adopted and implemented for Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the DGP visited the Army's Victor Force headquarters at Awantipora in south Kashmir.

GoC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh shared with the DGP measures being taken to counter any attempt to revive terrorism or terror eco-system through area domination and conducting regular operations.

The DGP said peace achieved in Jammu and Kashmir after the sacrifices of hundreds of officers and jawans of all forces need to be protected, improved, and established forever.

Later, Swain also visited the Police Training Centre at Lethpora in Awantipora and addressed the trainees, faculty and other staff members there.

