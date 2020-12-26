Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked continuous firing in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu for 4 hours towards Indian posts.

The firing started late last night and continued till early morning today.

The Border Security Force (BSF) battalion retaliated befittingly.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

