Nagaon (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Saturday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and demanded strict action against Pakistan.

He asserted that Pakistan should be "given what it deserves" and urged the Indian government to eliminate extremist groups in Pakistan and PoK, stressing the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, " We, Indians, want that Pakistan should be punished for their inhumane act in Pahalgam. Pakistan should be given what it deserves. The Indian government should do that. All the extremist groups and communal elements should be put an end to in Pakistan and in PoK. There should be zero tolerance towards terrorism."

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's official X account informed about the meeting.

"Honourable Chief Minister J-K Omar Abdullah called on the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including last week's Pahalgam Terror Attack," JKNC posted on X.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 26 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

India on Saturday imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows.

The Commerce and Industry's Gazette notification issued on Saturday reads, "In exercise of power conffered by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, read with Paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Polivy (FTP) 2023, as amended from time to time, the Central government hereby inserts a new Para 2.20A in the Foerign Trade Policy, 2023 as follos with immediet effect."

"Para 2.20A: Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the Commerce and Industry Ministry's notification added.

The Central government had earlier announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.India also held in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired to commit it, will face punishment beyond their imagination.

Prime Minister Modi also asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror. (ANI)

