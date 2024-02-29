Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 (ANI): A supporter of Congress' Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain has been detained for allegedly raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans outside the Karnataka assembly, police said on Thursday.

The BJP has alleged that Hussain's supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans following his victory in the Rajya Sabha polls.

According to Byadagi police, the person who was detained has been identified as Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, a trader.

"Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, a trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain was detained by Byadagi town police," the police said.

The police said that Mohmad Shafi was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain.

Shafi's voice sample was taken to analyse the voice in the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan video, they added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs staged a protest in Vidhana Soudha demanding action on the alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised by supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain outside Karnataka Assembly.

In the assembly, BJP MLAs shouted "Down down Congress government", "Spineless government is not capable to take action, we want justice, arrest the culprit, down down government,".

"Its been 24 hours, no action has been initiated by the government. What can we expect from them," BJP MLA and Leader of Oppostion, R Ashok, said in the assembly.

Responding to the protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government has sent the voice report to FSL and action will be taken after the report is received.

"As I have told you already, the government is committed, we'll not spare anyone once the report comes," the Chief Minister said.

BJP MLAs later stormed the well of the assembly in protest and raised slogans.

However, on Wednesday, Syed Naseer Hussain dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain told ANI.

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain said. (ANI)

