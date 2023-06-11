Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field in Tarn Taran district, an official said on Sunday.

The search operation in the Rajoke village was conducted on a specific input, the senior BSF official said.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Heatwave Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Over Next Three Days.

The drone was found in a completely broken condition and a string for carrying a payload was also attached to it, said the official.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

Also Read | G20 Delegates Attend Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat Along With EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video of G20 Summit 2023 Delegates Experience Varanasi Culture.

"Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," said the BSF official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)