Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) After spending 16 long years behind bars, Pakistani national Mohammad Masroof, also known as Mansoor Ahmed, is set to return home.

The 50-year-old will be released from Gorakhpur District Jail on February 7, when his jail term, began in 2008, ends, officials said Thursday.

Masroof was arrested near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, for illegally entering India without a visa or passport. Charged with espionage, the Allahabad High Court later acquitted him of these charges, convicting him only for immigration violations.

Being inside prison for more than 16 years, Masroof has exceeded the prescribed sentence. A release order for him was issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Gorakhpur District Jail Superintendent AK Kushwaha said arrangements are being made for Masroof's transfer to Delhi, from where he will be handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari border.

"The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to facilitate his repatriation, and ongoing reminders from the jail authorities helped expedite the process," Kushwaha added.

Masroof was shifted to Gorakhpur Jail from Varanasi Central Prison four years ago.

According to the jailer, Masroof has shown good behaviour during his time in custody and is eager to meet his family in Pakistan.

"He was very happy when he found out about the upcoming release and is looking forward to going home after so many years," Kushwaha said.

