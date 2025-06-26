New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said on Thursday that Pakistan writing letters on revoking the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a formality and is not going to change India's stance on the matter.

Pakistan has written multiple times to India, asking it to review its decision on the treaty.

Addressing a press conference here, Paatil said the water under the Indus Waters Treaty will not go anywhere.

Asked about Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto's comments on the treaty, Paatil said Bhutto has said many things for politics.

The Pakistani leader recently threatened India over suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

"He also talked about blood and water flowing but we are not scared of such hollow threats," Paatil said.

The Indus Waters Treaty was put in abeyance after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

