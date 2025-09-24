Palakkad (Kerala) [India], September 24 (ANI): Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing accusations of sexual misconduct, visited his constituency in Palakkad in Kerala on Wednesday. He had been out of Palakkad after the allegations were raised against him, leading his party to suspend him from its primary membership.

His MLA office was opened today, and a large police force was deployed in front of it. Mamkootathil visited the family of a Congress worker, who had died recently, and expressed his condolences.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2025: ECI Issues Notification for Biennial Election to 4 Rajya Sabha Seats From Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the decision to suspend the MLA from the party was a collective one, "Yes, it was a collective decision, that's a fact. Now the KPCC president has suspended him, so let us wait for some time before deciding further."

After the allegations against him, Mamkootathil mainly remained at his house in Adoor. However, he attended the Kerala Assembly last week, marking his first public appearance since being suspended from the party.

Also Read | 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, Complete List of National Film Awards Winners.

He was allotted a seat away from the UDF bloc, following a request from Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, as he is facing accusations of sexual misconduct and was suspended from the Congress Parliamentary Party (CLP).

He had said that he would always be a Congress worker. Rahul also added that the truth should come out, no matter what.

Rahul Mamkootathil, while talking to the media, had said, "I have never defied the leadership or the party. I have always worked in complete obedience to party decisions and never attempted to violate them. I know how a suspended member should conduct himself. I have not personally tried to meet any leader. On the very day the allegation came, I openly addressed the media in detail."

He further said, "An inquiry is underway, and I will not comment on its technical aspects. I am certain I will not get any special favour from the investigation, because it is the very government that stands against me, which is conducting it. Let the probe proceed."

Mamkootathil reaffirmed his loyalty to the Congress party and said, "If there is anything against me, let the truth come out. I will remain a Congress worker until my last breath," he had said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)