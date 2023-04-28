New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Delhi University on Friday released its first historical 'Panchang' during which its vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the almanack will "awaken self-respect" among Indians.

Also known as the Hindu calendar, the 'Panchang' is based on the ancient Indian knowledge system. According to a university official, it is the annual compilation of planetary moments.

The Panchang is more advanced than the Western calendar and will help in the "dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge," university officials said.

"Now is the time to awaken Indian self-respect by connecting with Indian knowledge and tradition. This Panchang of DU is an example of this," the statement quoted Singh as saying.

"Detailed information about all festivals, eclipses, dates etc. has been given in this Panchang," he said, adding that the National Education Policy 2020 too, is based on Indian knowledge tradition only.

On this occasion, a program focused on the topic 'Panchang and Indian Knowledge Tradition' was also organised by the value addition courses committee of the university, the varsity said in a statement.

Singh thanked the committee for preparing this almanack and social worker Arvind Kumar Gupta for sponsoring it.

All India Sampark Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ramlal was present as the chief guest on this occasion, who said, "Events like solar eclipses and tides do not happen according to the Gregorian calendar and are already described in the Panchang."

"Astrologers have had this calculation thousands of years ago," he added.

The program was presided over by Prof Yogesh Singh and industrialist and social worker Arvind Kumar Gupta who attended the function as a special guest.

Giving detailed information about the almanack, DU's value addition courses committee chairman Prof Niranjan Kumar said besides the importance of only tithi (date) and vaar (day) of the Western-style calendar, Indian almanack has Tithi, Vaar, Karan, Nakshatra and Yoga as well as all festivals and important dates.

