Chaibasa, Jul 20 (PTI) Congress leader Sirivella Prasad on Sunday said the party's decision to form committees at the panchayat level will not only help strengthen the organisation but also create new leaders.

Prasad, the co-in-charge of the Congress in Jharkhand, said the party would constitute committees in all 4,402 panchayats in the state.

"A panchayat committee will have 12 members, including a president and two vice-presidents. Around 55,000 people will be included in the panchayat committees across the state. These people will be future leaders," he said.

He was addressing the party's 'Sangathan Srjian' programme in Chaibasa. As part of this, a training session for the gram panchayat Congress committee was organised, and it was attended by senior leaders, district presidents, district observers, block presidents, block observers and mandal presidents of Saraikela-Kharswan, West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum.

Prasad said the party has also developed a mobile for Jharkhand.

"It's an interactive app where people's issues could be raised, how the party is working could be known, and suggestions could be shared," he said.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh urged the district, block and mandal presidents to unfurl the tricolour in their areas on August 15.

He said block committees have been set up, and mandal committees would be formed after the constitution of panchayat committees.

The process of formation of panchayat committees will be completed by August 15, he said.

