Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), India], February 24 (ANI): Hailing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's announcement to cancel the police constable recruitment examinations over the allegations of leak of question papers earlier in the day, the protesting candidates said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has saved the lives of candidates.

Earlier today, amid ongoing protests against the alleged leak of question papers, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18.

Lashing out at the government, Samajwadi Party Chief and former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav told reporters, "The state government has no intentions of giving employment. There would not have been any such incidents of paper leaks if the government had imposed strict actions when the papers were leaked earlier. The government is accepting its fault in this."

Hailing from Kanpur, Mayank Sachan, who has been protesting for three days, told ANI, "...I express gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath that he fulfilled our demand. Within the next two months, we will show them that the youth is standing with them...They (government) have saved our lives. Candidates were dying by suicide..."

"I have been protesting for the last three days," he said while highlighting the role of youth in the "building of the nation".

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months. "UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within the next 6 months...." Yogi said.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. (ANI)

