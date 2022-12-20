New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday asked the civil aviation ministry to expeditiously formulate a seaplane policy and also instruct airports as well as airlines to provide assistance to differently-abled people to board an aircraft.

The recommendations are part of the report tabled by the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

In March this year, the ministry launched the Small Aircraft Scheme (SAS), which includes the operation of seaplanes.

However, the committee noted that the seaplane policy has not yet been finalised.

"The committee, therefore, reiterates its recommendation that a seaplane policy may be formulated expeditiously in consultation with various stakeholders, which will provide last-mile air connectivity to the common people living in far-flung and remote areas of the country," it said.

Chaired by YSR Congress member V Vijayasai Reddy, the panel submitted the report on the action taken by the government on the recommendations/ observations made by the panel in an earlier report on the ministry's demand for grants for 2022-23.

Earlier, the committee had raised concerns that despite charging passengers, PBB (Passenger Boarding Bridge) or aerobridge facilities are not being used by private airlines to reduce operational costs.

According to the ministry, aviation regulator DGCA discussed the matter with airports and airlines.

The airlines have informed that the usage of Bridge Mount Equipment, such as aerobridges at airports, is attributed to commercial issues as at times, those add to financial burden and increase the turn-around time of aircraft. Hence, it is not commercially viable to use such facilities at airports, as per the ministry's submission to the panel.

"This is a commercial issue between an airport and an airline and it does not affect the safety of operations, DGCA/Ministry cannot issue directions for mandatory usage of Bridge Mount Equipment (PCA/FEGP) at airports," as per the ministry's reply mentioned in the report.

The committee noted that DGCA and the ministry cannot issue directions to airports or airlines for mandatory usage of aerobridges at airports which causes major issues to passengers, especially the aged ones.

Therefore, the panel said it "strongly recommends that the ministry may at least issue necessary instructions to all the airports/ airlines to provide assistance to aged/ differently-abled passengers to board an aircraft with the usage of passenger boarding ramps, wheelchairs and hydraulic lifts".

Another proposal of the committee is to align the city master plan with that of the airport master plan.

While expressing surprise at none of the states have come forward with their views on the proposal, the panel said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) may proactively take up this matter with the state governments.

