New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) All daily wage cleaning workers engaged by the MCD who have completed 10 years of service without break must be regularised and a uniform and transparent policy must be formed for the purpose, a parliamentary panel has recommended.

The Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes suggested this in its report on 'Implementation of reservation policy in the ministries and departments of Government of India with specific reference to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)' tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The panel noted that there is no provision to regularise the outsourced casual labourers engaged in the MCD because they are hired through agencies to carry out the specific work for a limited period as executed in the contract documents.

"The committee strongly recommend that at the first instance, all the daily wager safai karamcharis who have completed 10 years of service with or without break in service must be regularised and then the process of framing uniform and transparent policy for regularisation be made by Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with DOPT," the report said.

The panel headed by Lok Sabha MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki has recommended that the workers be regularised from their date of appointment at the earliest.

"The arrears may be paid in due course as and when the financial requirements are met by the department. MCD should scrupulously/rigorously pursue with Department of Finance and Delhi Government for release of funds to meet the financial burden resultant to long pending regularization exercise," it said.

The panel suggested that the vacant ST posts may be notified at the earliest and filled by a special recruitment drive within 3 months of the presentation of the report in both Houses of Parliament.

"The committee recommends that the liaison officer should function in an independent manner without being influenced by the management of the corporation to elevate any bias towards the aggrieved SC and ST employees.

"The committee also recommend that a complaint register be maintained in the SC/ST cell wherein the complaints or grievances of the SC/ST employees of the corporation can be lodged and these need to be recorded properly," it said.

They should clearly indicate the date of receipt of the complaint, the nature of each case and its disposal within a fixed time frame and it should not be more than three months from the receipt of the complaint, the committee said.

