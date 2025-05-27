New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios will pay a three-day visit to India next week to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties and explore ways to expand overall cooperation.

It will be Pena's first visit to India and only the second visit by a President of Paraguay.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president of Paraguay will pay a state visit to India from June 2 to 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Pena will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business representatives.

The president will also visit Mumbai, before returning to Paraguay.

"President Pena would hold talks with the prime minister of India on June 2 and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations," the MEA said.

Modi is scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to meet President Pena, and host a banquet in his honour.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting president, the MEA said in a statement.

"The forthcoming state Visit of President Pena will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

In Mumbai, President Pena will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.

Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region.

Several Indian companies in the auto-mobile and pharmaceuticals sector have their presence in Paraguay and some Paraguayan companies, mainly through joint venture entities, are present in India, India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on 13 September 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations, according to the MEA.

Both countries have since developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism, the MEA said.

