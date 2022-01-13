Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Paramapada Vasal (the seventh gate of heaven) has been opened at Tallakullam's Perumal temple in Madurai on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday morning.

The event was held without devotees as restrictions were imposed in view of the COVID-19 epidemic. Only officials and temple staff and police were allowed inside the temple during the event.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Kills His 9-Year-Old Son for Failing To Find Mobile Phone in Alawalpur Madaiya Village.

Earlier today, the processional deity, Lord Namperumal, attired in 'Ratnangi' (gem-studded armour) was taken in a procession that passed through the Paramapada Vasal (seventh gate of heaven). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)