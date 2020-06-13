India News | Parking Attendant Held for Stealing Two-wheelers in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old parking attendant was arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ashutosh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

Police intercepted a scooter rider at Kali Basti area on Friday night and apprehended him while he was trying to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Ashutosh told police that he works as a parking attendant at Connaught Place and District Centre in Janakpuri.

"While handling two-wheelers in the parking, he learnt to open them without keys," the DCP said.

Police found out that he had stolen a dozen two-wheelers in the past.

"Three stolen motorcycles and two scooters were recovered from his possession," the DCP added.

