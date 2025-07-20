New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Monsoon session of parliament is set to commence on Monday with 21 sittings over a period of 32 days.

Tentatively 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session, according to Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

MPs are expected to raise questions regarding the aviation sector, including on and passenger safety, Inspection of 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the safety measures and audits taken up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This comes amid the probe being carried out on the June 12 Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people. Former Rajya Sabha member and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, one of the victims of the AI 171 crash will be remembered by the upper house during the obituary references.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of 'Irreparable' Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant 'New Hope' of Party.

According to the list of business of Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has asked the Union Minister of Civil Aviation regarding the DGCA safety audits and measures undertaken after any safety violations.

The list of business says that Jha has asked the union minister for the number of safety and maintenance inspections conducted by the DGCA in the last three years, the number of irregularities identified during that that, and the action taken against airlines for non-compliance with safety norms.

Jha has also asked any measures undertaken by the government to enhance aviation safety, "in the wake of recent concerns related to aircraft maintenance and operational standards."

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak also raised the question regarding passenger safety in airlines, asking for the total number of cases registered against private and public airline companies for violations of safety guidelines in the last three years, the number of cases yet to be investigated, number of airline companies found guilty of violations, and number of flights cancelled due to safety reasons in the last 3 years, with data to be presented both year wise and company wise.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashokrao Shakarrao Chavan has asked for data on checks and inspections being conducted of all the 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the same model of the AI 171 aircraft. Additionally, he also asked whether the government has directed airline companies to conduct safety inspections, and other measures being taken to make air travel more safe and secure.

The government plans to introduce and pass several important bills in the upcoming monsoon session. Key bills include Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; National Sports Governance Bill, 2025; and Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 among others.

Notably, atleast 12 ministers are set to table papers related to atleast 10 ministries across both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, according to the list of business of both the Houses.

According to the list released by Lok Sabha Secretary Generaly Utpal Kumar Singh, "The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024," will be moved by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Sekhawat (Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Parliamentary Affairs), Pankaj Chaudhary (Finance), Kirtivardhan Singh (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Raksha Nikhil Khadse (Youth Affairs and Sports), and Sukanta Majumdar (Education) will lay the papers for their respective ministries in Lok Sabha.

Other questions which have been raised for oral answers including questions on direct international flights from Patna Airport, Digital upgradation and adoption of emerging technologies for MSMEs, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing targets and more.

Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha, Satish Chandra Dubey (Coal), Sanjay Seth (Defence) will lay the papers of their respective ministries, while L Murugan will lay a copy of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, promulgated by President on June 9.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also move that the "the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025" for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.

Both the houses of Parliament will also be doing obituary references for their former members. Former Rajya Sabha MP and former Gujarat CM Vijaykumar Rupani, who died in the June 12 Air India AI 171 crash.

The upper house will also give birthday greetings to Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)