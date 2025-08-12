New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Parliament on Monday passed the Manipur budget and returned the relevant appropriation bill to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha also returned the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Lok Sabha, which had passed the bill on August 8.

The bills were passed amid uproar in the Rajya Sabha as opposition continued its protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue.

Sitharaman accused the opposition MPs of creating a ruckus even as the House was discussing the budget for the northeastern state, which is under President's Rule. She said the opposition leaders had been expressing concern over the situation in Manipur but now when a debate is taking place on the state's budget, they are resorting to slogans.

Health Minister JP Nadda, who is Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, also slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of "obstructionism" nd said the government is ready to discuss all issues.

The appropriation bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

Manipur is under the President's Rule. Parliament has approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in the state for six months beyond August 13.

Parliament has also adopted the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for six more months.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

The imposition of the President's rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government oversees governance. Fresh elections may also be called to elect a new assembly.

Ethnic violence had erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Replying to the debate on the motion to impose President's Rule in Manipur in April this year, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ethnic violence between the tribal and non-tribal communities in Manipur began due to a decision by the High Court.He said that this violence was neither a failure of the government nor terrorism or religious conflict, but rather ethnic violence arising from the sense of insecurity spread between two communities due to the interpretation of the High Court's decision.

He mentioned that the very next day, the Supreme Court stayed the order because it was deemed unconstitutional.(ANI)

