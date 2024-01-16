New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of accused Neelam Azad, arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case and stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus, disentitle her to be released on bail.

Prima facie there are reasonable grounds against the accused person which negate the enlargement on bail considering the fact that the investigation is pending, said Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential which is detrimental to the investigating agency if released on bail. The nature of the offence or gravity of the offence and severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated Delhi Police.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police and Advocate Suresh Chaudhary appeared for the accused Neelam Azad in the matter.

Neelam Azad has recently moved a bail plea on the grounds of violation of Article 22 by not producing her before the court within 24 hours of the arrest.

After the conclusion of the arguments, the Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur reserved the order and listed the matter for January 18, 2024, for the pronouncement of the order.

This case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. All six persons are presently in judicial custody.

The Delhi High Court has recently dismissed a habeas corpus plea moved by accused Neelam Azad in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Neelam Azad through a plea had sought direction to immediately release her from the custody of Delhi Police. She was arrested along with other accused on December 13.

The case involves a security breach that occurred on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans.

The probe earlier revealed further that two pairs of shoes were made on a special order in Lucknow, as the accused learned that the shoes of visitors to the new Parliament were not checked and they could hide their smoke cans under their footwear. (ANI)

