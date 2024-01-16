The much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya is finally set to happen. The Temple inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The ceremony will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will be attended by well-known industrialists, actors, celebrities and sportspersons. The temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule for rituals in Ayodhya, spanning from January 16 to January 22. Devotees can visit the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Ram's idol. The installation of the idol will take place at the 'Abhijith Muhurta' in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Seven-Day Consecration Rituals Begin at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The inauguration ceremony is likely to host more than 11,000 guests, including attendees from India and overseas. The event is expected to draw over a lakh devotees to Ayodhya. All invitees attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya next week will be handed a ‘Ramraj’ and prasad as a token gift. Over 7,000 invitations have been extended to celebrities, saints, politicians, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, along with 4,000 seers from across the country. Here's the complete list Sportspersons invited alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha Ceremony'. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ahead of Inauguration Event on January 22, Security Services Receive Significant Technological Upgrade in Form of AI-Integrated CCTV Surveillance.

List Of Sportspersons Invited in Ayodhya For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'

List Of Sportspersons Invited in Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Inauguration Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Deepika Kumari

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in 2020. Small boxes will be gifted to the guests attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony with 'Ramraj' along with ‘motichoor laddos’ made of ‘desi ghee’ as prasad, according to an official statement. Invitees who will not be able to attend the ceremony due to some reason will be given the Ramraj whenever they visit the temple in Ayodhya, the member said. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal has organized seating for 7,500 people at the temple for an upcoming ceremony.

