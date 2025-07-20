New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha with leaders of political parties in Parliament House Complex, New Delhi on Sunday to discuss issues relating to ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2025.

The meeting was called by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. In total, the meeting was attended by 54 Leaders from 40 political parties, including Union Ministers.

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

Nadda made introductory remarks and welcomed all the Leaders attending the meeting and thereafter, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs conducted the meeting. He informed the leaders that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday the July 21 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Thursday, August 21.

During this period, both Houses will be adjourned on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to reassemble on Monday, August 18, 2025, to facilitate Independence Day Celebrations. The Session will provide a total of 21 sittings spread over a period of 32 days.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of 'Irreparable' Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant 'New Hope' of Party.

Rijiju further informed that tentatively 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

The Union Minister also stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per rules of both Houses. Leaders of different political parties expressed their views on various issues likely to be raised by them during the forthcoming Monsoon Session and assured the Government to provide full co-operation.

Nadda made concluding remarks and thanked all the leaders for attending the meeting, expressing their views and for their active and effective participation. He also stated that Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has taken note of all issues raised by members and appropriate action will be taken thereon by competent authorities as per rules and procedures.

The Parliament will table 15 bills throughout the session, including discussing the Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill. Additionally, a resolution seeking the approval of extension of President's rule in Manipur will also be tabled in the session.

The Bills of Lading Bill, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, The Coastal Shipping Bill, The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, The Merchant Shipping Bill, The Indian Ports Bill, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, The National Sports Governance Bill, The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill are up for consideration and passing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)