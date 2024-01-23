New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Parliament staff has been warned against clicking pictures and making videos inside the Parliament House complex as such activities are prohibited under the security protocol.

In a circular, the acting joint secretary (security) of Parliament House has observed that despite repeated instructions, some of the officials are not adhering to the protocol.

"The Parliament Complex is the most threatened place in India. As a part of its strategic security arrangements, prohibition of photography/video shooting in Parliament House Complex is also a part of its planned strategy," the January 19 circular said.

Underlining that cameras, spy cameras and smartphones are a direct threat to the safety and security of the complex, it informed all officers and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other allied agencies working in Parliament House Estate that any type of photography inside the Parliament House Complex is strictly prohibited.

"Officials/visitors permitted with mobile phones/ smart phones are also strictly prohibited from shooting any type of photography inside the Parliament House Complex," the circular said.

It noted that the protection of Parliament, the parliamentarians and other high dignitaries and its staff is the priority of Parliament Security Service.

The circular comes ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning January 31 and over a month after two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters that emitted yellow-coloured smoke. They were overpowered by MPs.

