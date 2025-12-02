New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday granted bail to 8 accused in the Parliament Street Protest case. A total of 17 accused were arrested by the police in a case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station.

The court has already granted bail to 9 accused persons. They are accused of raising slogans and scuffling with the police.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sahil Monga allowed the bail pleas of 8 accused, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000.

Counsel for the accused persons argued that there are allegations of raising slogans. They are students.

Delhi police opposed the bail application and said that there are serious allegations against the accused persons.

It was stated while seeking remand that the source of funding is to be verified as the accused are travelling, organising a conference, and they are using expensive mobile phones.

It was also submitted that custody is required for the recovery of pepper spray and identification of the other accused.

During the bail hearing, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, counsel for Gurkirat, had argued that she was not involved in the protest or scuffle. She went to the police station after knowing that her sister Ravjot was detained by the police. She is not seen in the video.

The counsel for the accused had opposed the custodial remand application. It was submitted that it is an admitted case of a scuffle between students and police at the Police Station. In this case, no police custody is required. No chilli spray was used at the protest site.

The counsel had also argued that the video the police are relying upon is related to the incident of Kartavya Path for which an FIR is already registered. (ANI)

