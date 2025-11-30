New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Union government convened an All-Party Meeting on Sunday ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Communist Party of India was represented by its Rajya Sabha leader, P Sandosh Kumar, who raised several concerns before the senior ministers representing the Union government and the floor leaders of various political parties.

Also Read | MP Road Accident: 4 Killed As 2 SUVs Collide on Bhopal-Vidisha Highway.

Kumar expressed deep alarm over the state of national security, calling the recent devastating blast near the Red Fort in the national capital a glaring example of the government's failure to ensure safety in one of the most sensitive zones of the country.

He stressed that such a breach reflects not only an intelligence lapse but also a systemic weakening of security preparedness.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Opposition Party MPs to Raise Issues Related to SIR Drive, Delhi Car Blast, Air Pollution, During Winter Session.

CPI MP from Kerala further drew attention to the autocratic conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has repeatedly refused to acknowledge or address the diverse and substantive concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in multiple states.

He emphasised that the integrity, neutrality and independence of the ECI form the cornerstone of India's electoral democracy. The Commission's unwillingness to engage with legitimate objections raises serious doubts about whether these essential democratic values are being compromised, and he urged Parliament to take cognisance of this growing institutional erosion.

Kumar highlighted the alarming targeting of innocent tribals in the name of combating Maoist extremism under Operation Kagar. He noted that many tribals are being killed merely on suspicion, without adherence to due process or accountability.

He asserted that these actions appear to be part of a larger agenda to dispossess tribal communities of their natural resources and hand them over to crony corporates. He demanded that this injustice be stopped immediately.

On issues of federal equity, the MP from Kerala strongly condemned the discriminatory and vindictive treatment being meted out to the state, with the Union government withholding significant dues owed to Kerala.

CPI MP stated that this step-motherly approach, driven by political motives, violates the principles of cooperative federalism and directly harms the people of Kerala who depend on these funds for essential development and welfare programmes.

He also highlighted the worsening air quality and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and across northern India, calling for urgent national-level intervention to address this recurring public health emergency.

He further expressed concern over the steadily decreasing duration of parliamentary sessions, which severely restricts meaningful legislative scrutiny and debate. Important national issues continue to be pushed aside due to the government's reluctance to allow adequate time for deliberation.

The CPI hopes that the government will take these concerns, along with those raised by other opposition leaders, seriously and conduct the upcoming Winter Session in the spirit of democracy, cooperation, and constructive debate, ensuring that Parliament functions as a forum for genuine discussion and accountability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)