New Delhi, November 30: Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament starting on Monday, the opposition MPs have decided to raise many issues involving discussions related to the ongoing SIR, equality, income, delhi blast, pollution and foreign policy. Many opposition party MPs spoke to ANI about the issues their respective parties plan to keep in the forefront during the meeting and the Parliament winter session. RJD leader MP Manoj Kumar told ANI, " Most of the political discussions are fictional, even during the elections, while the basic issues of the public are being ignored. The mainstream media is largely responsible for this. I hope the government thinks beyond elections. Aren't income and equality the issues to discuss? If we talk about India's GDP growth story and see that it's not reflected in daily life, shouldn't we discuss it?"

"If we talk about the concerns people have regarding the SIR, then see if we had not appealed to the Supreme Court, the relief the public received in terms of documents would not have been possible as well. These need to be discussed in detail; otherwise, Parliament will remain a museum-like structure.", he said. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The SIR was conducted across the entire state in a very short span of time, which is impossible. Blasts have occurred in the capital. Prime Minister Modi's foreign policies are completely lost. In addition, air pollution in Delhi and other states must be discussed in detail. We have a strategic meeting today at 6 pm, and the Business Advisory Committee meeting is happening at 4 pm. Let us see what is on the BJP's agenda." Hope Everyone Works with a Cool Head During Winter Session: Union Minister Rijiju Ahead of Parliament's Session.

On the Winter Session of Parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI, "I hope the upcoming session will be a productive one. There will be discussions on important issues of the country. I know the ruling side has an agenda, but the opposition has one as well. As you can see, during the SIR, so many BLOs are working under pressure, and so many have lost their lives." "The process has become inhumane and insensitive, raising many questions. Revelations have also emerged regarding Aaditya Thackeray's alleged vote theft in the Mumbai constituency, made during a press conference. Rahul Gandhi has also raised several issues, citing Karantaka and Haryana. The misuse of our agencies is also an issue. These are all the issues. Whether it's the issue of pollution or adulterated food, which are the opposition's issues, and I hope we will get a chance to discuss them too. These issues will be raised at the All-Party Meeting. With the hope that the Central government keeps the Parliament functioning smoothly, we will function accordingly.", she said.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar told ANI, "Tomorrow the session begins. Today, we will have a formal discussion and express our views, but nothing will be accepted by the ruling party. They must have prepared a list of bills, and they will also come up with new agendas. Last time, the list included some suggested bills, but on the penultimate day, they introduced a new constitutional amendment. I have little faith in this meeting, but we will all attend and register our views. As far as my party, CPI, is concerned, we will demand a discussion on the Election Commission's functioning."

He said, "The Election Commission is a constitutional authority, but the parliament also has every right to discuss its functioning. Why is it required? The Election Commission is not accepting proposals from political parties. Registered political parties are an integral part of the system. So, the Election Commission should understand their views and take them into account. But the Election Commission deliberately holds ritualistic meetings and rejects any suggestions, especially those from opposition parties. So why is it so? Suppose, on electoral reforms, why can't they take the views of opposition parties? We come prepared with our notes, give suggestions, and express our views, but they stick to their own decision. The SIR, vote-chori, many issues are related to the Election Commission's functioning. We will demand a discussion on the functioning of the Election Commission in the Parliament." Parliament Winter Session 2025: Key Bills, Financial Business on Agenda as Session to Begin Dec 1.

On the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress leader and MP Tanuj Punia told ANI, "All our issues are for the benefit of the public. Our efforts are always to put the public's issues forward. Our respected leader, Rahul Gandhi, is always upfront about public issues. Our biggest concern right now is the way fake voters are being added during the SIR while genuine voters are being removed. We will raise the questions being raised about the entire SIR process. Thus, SIR will be the main issue." The central government convened for an All-Party Meeting on Sunday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that during the all-party meeting, the government's focus will be primarily on listening to opposition concerns.

"We'll sit with all the leaders of all the parties and listen to them. We won't be saying much on behalf of the government today. We'll listen to the opposition parties," Rijiju said. Speaking to ANI ahead of the all-party meeting in the Parliament, Rijiju said, "Since it's the winter session, we hope everyone works with a cool head and avoids heated debates. There will be a debate in Parliament, and I hope there will be no disruptions. If we work with a cool head, it'll be beneficial for the country, and the Parliament session will run smoothly." Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

