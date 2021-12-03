New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): After a marathon debate on the COVID-19 situation, the Lok Sabha on Friday, the fifth day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, was adjourned till Monday, 11 am.

During the long debate in Lok Sabha, which also saw political attacks from the opposition and counter-attacks from the treasury benches, members expressed concern about the Omicron variant and raised queries about "booster dose" and providing vaccination to the entire population of the country.

Meanwhile, the lower house of Parliament on Thursday saw a marathon debate on the COVID-19 situation as Rajya Sabha passed a bill on dam safety.

The House sat beyond midnight to conclude the discussion on the "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it".

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, said that 74 members took part in the debate and there were other members who laid copies of their speeches on the table of the House.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that it was one of the longest debates under Rule 193.

During the debate, the opposition members cautioned against a possible third wave of the pandemic due to the new variant and said all steps should be taken to prevent its spread in the country.

Opposition members found fault with the government's policies regarding COVID-19 and accused it of being "complacent" before a serious second wave hit the country earlier this year. Members of BJP spoke about the steps taken by the government to boost health and medical infrastructure and step up vaccination against the disease.

Members expressed concern over the problems faced by children due to the pandemic, especially related to their education, and said there was also a "digital divide" which impacted the poor.

The members also drew attention to psychological issues faced by people due to the disease. (ANI)

