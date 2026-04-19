Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan urged the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament to pass a Private Member's Bill seeking immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Haasan's appeal comes in the wake of the failure of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which had linked women's reservation to delimitation.

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In a post on X posted on Saturday, the actor-turned politician backed a legislative initiative moved by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson, emphasising that women's reservation should be implemented within the existing strength of Parliament without being tied to delimitation or census-related processes.

"After the historic fall of delimitation-linked 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, my colleague @PWilsonDMK has introduced a Private Member's Bill to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, without linking it to delimitation. The Bill also proposes extending the freeze on delimitation till 2051, giving states time to achieve population stabilisation which can be achieved by our North Indian states through genuine women empowerment i.e. providing access to quality education, quality healthcare, and equal employment opportunities for women. If we are serious about women's empowerment, 33% reservation must be implemented immediately within the current strength of Parliament," he wrote.

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Haasan also cautioned against what he termed "backdoor" attempts to introduce delimitation, warning that such moves could disturb India's federal balance.

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2045532811017494836

"Any attempt to bring in delimitation through the back door risks undermining India's federal balance amid existing regional population disparities between the North Indian states and rest of India. States like Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states, which prioritised women-centric development and population stabilisation, should be seen as models, not penalised with reduced political representation. I urge the Union Government to convene another special session of the Parliament after the Assembly elections and pass this Bill, or introduce an equivalent government legislation without delay," he added.

However, on the last day of the special Parliament sitting, Wilson claimed he was not permitted to move or discuss his Private Member's Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI, he claimed that the Chairman did not allow him to raise the issue under Rule 267 or initiate a discussion following the government Bill's failure in the Lok Sabha.

Wilson argued that linking women's reservation to delimitation and census would significantly delay its implementation. "The government doesn't have any intention, really, to give the reservation for women. Their approach clearly shows that they want to postpone it," he said, adding that such conditions could lead to prolonged legal and political disputes.

The proposed Bill seeks to introduce 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and extend similar provisions to State Assemblies, Delhi, and Union Territories, including Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. Wilson stressed that the reservation should be permanent and not contingent on future exercises.

The BJP-led government's Constitution Amendment Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)