Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): The education and safety of thousands of students in Udhampur district remain at risk after a key motorable bridge over the Tawi River was washed away in August 2025, forcing children from more than 10 panchayats to cross the dangerous Toldi Nallah on foot to reach their schools.

The collapsed bridge, located in the Bant village area of Samroli, had served as a crucial connectivity link for residents of nearly 20 villages. Since its destruction due to heavy rainfall and flash floods, schoolchildren--especially young girls and primary students--have been navigating slippery rocks and strong currents daily, turning their routine commute into a life-threatening challenge. For these children, the pursuit of an education is no longer just a challenge of academics, but a daily gamble with their lives.

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Residents said the loss of the bridge has effectively isolated more than 50,000 people from the Udhampur district headquarters, severely affecting access to education, healthcare services, and daily livelihood activities. Locals and students have appealed to both the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir Government and the District administration to take immediate steps for the reconstruction of the bridge.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Udhampur, Prem Singh Chib, has provided a technical update on the restoration of the 80-meter Toldi-Bant motorable bridge, which was destroyed by flash floods in late August 2025. Following a detailed inspection by the Design, Inspection, and Quality Control (DIQC) team in September 2025, it was determined that a simple replacement would be insufficient. The team observed that the river's waterway had shifted and the High Flood Level (HFL) had been breached, necessitating a complete redesign of the structure to ensure future resilience.

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Consequently, the project has seen a significant increase in both scale and cost. Originally approved under the UT Capex 2025-26 for permanent bridge restoration at an estimated Rs 4.50 Crores, the new specifications require the span to be extended from 80 meters to 98 meters. This revision has raised the total project cost to Rs 5.4 Crores.

ADC Chib confirmed that the revised proposal has been submitted to higher authorities for formal approval. Once the updated budget and design are cleared, the administration will immediately float tenders to begin the construction phase, restoring the vital link for the thousands of residents currently cut off.

Despite these developments, villagers and students continue to cross the Toldi Nallah daily under hazardous conditions, urging authorities to fast-track the process and provide immediate relief to prevent any untoward incidents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)