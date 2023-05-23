New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers "interrogated" insecticides manufacturer HIL in Goa on Tuesday, panel chairperson and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.

Tharoor said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers is undertaking a study tour.

"We began in Goa yesterday with briefings from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, government officials and representatives of the medical devices industry," he said in a tweet.

"Today we also interrogated HIL, major manufacturers of insecticides. Leaving for Kochi tonight," Tharoor added.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram was appointed as the chairperson of the panel in October 2022.

