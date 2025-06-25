New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State / UT Legislatures, which was inaugurated by the Speaker, Lok Sabha Om Birla, on Monday at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai, concluded on Tuesday.

Addressing the Valedictory Session, the Speaker, Lok Sabha, Om Birla underscored the importance of fostering institutional synergy, enhancing financial accountability, and embracing technology-driven governance to strengthen democratic processes. He highlighted that seamless coordination among various arms of governance is crucial for efficient policy implementation and citizen-centric administration.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: 20-Year-Old Madrassa Student Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy in Uttar Pradesh; 40 Porn Videos Found on Accused's Mobile Phone.

Emphasising transparency and fiscal responsibility, the Speaker called for robust mechanisms to ensure prudent use of public funds. Furthermore, he advocated for the integration of advanced digital technologies to improve administrative efficiency, promote real-time public service delivery, and uphold the values of good governance in the digital age.

Emphasising on accountability and innovation in governance, he emphasised that Parliamentary Committees, whether at the Centre or in States, are not opposed to the government but rather act as supportive and corrective instruments, offering constructive guidance. By offering well-researched recommendations and acting as a bridge between the executive and the legislature, these committees contribute to transparent, accountable, and effective governance, he added.

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

The Speaker urged members to uphold the spirit of collaboration and responsibility, reinforcing the committees' role as pillars of parliamentary democracy. He also called for coordination between Estimate Committees of Parliament and the states/UTs legislatures.

Advocating for a robust Committee oversight and technology integration in public spending, Birla noted that by leveraging modern technological tools such as AI and data analytics, oversight mechanisms can become more precise and impactful. He called for empowering Committees with necessary resources and digital capabilities to monitor expenditures closely, thereby reinforcing fiscal discipline and promoting good governance. Birla stressed that public representatives, given their direct connection with the people, have a deep understanding of ground-level issues and can significantly enhance budget scrutiny through meaningful engagement.

Mentioning that Estimates Committees must ensure that every rupee spent is for people's welfare, Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that fiscal resources of the country must be utilised efficiently and responsibly.

He reiterated that the role of Estimates Committees is not just to monitor expenditure but to ensure that welfare schemes are relevant, accessible, and effective for the common citizen, with a special emphasis on social justice and welfare. Birla stated that technology-driven governance, such as Direct Benefit Transfers, has reduced pilferage and ensured that benefits reach the intended recipients--a goal that Estimates Committees must continue to support.

Reflecting on the purpose and impact of the Conference, Birla said that the platform reaffirmed the collective commitment of legislative institutions to fiscal discipline, transparency, and public accountability. Birla also called for wider public engagement with the Committee process and encouraged dissemination of Committee findings to build greater trust in democratic institutions. He suggested that similar conferences be held for other Committees such as the Privileges Committee, Petitions Committee, and the Committee on Empowerment of Women, to encourage inter-legislative dialogue and promote adoption of best practices. Birla expressed confidence that the consensus and ideas forged at this conference would translate into more efficient, accountable, and people-centric governance.

The Conference unanimously adopted six key resolutions that lay out a forward-looking roadmap for strengthening Estimates Committees, Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a release.

Chairpersons and Members of Estimates Committees from 23 States and Union Territories participated in the Conference.

The conference, which marks 75 years of the Estimates Committee's journey, brought together key stakeholders to discuss ways to strengthen institutional mechanisms of financial oversight and improve administrative efficiency in the world's largest democracy. The theme of the Conference was, 'Role of Estimates Committee in effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and economy in Administration'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)