New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): A Parliamentary panel has alerted the Central government in its recent report about contamination of arsenic, fluoride and the presence of other heavy metals in ground and drinking water across multiple states.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports headed by Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, pointed out the issue in the 358th Report of the Committee on "Research-Based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields" to both Houses of Parliament on December 13.

In the 10-page report, the Committee observed the contamination of arsenic, fluoride and the presence of other heavy metals in ground and drinking water across multiple states, and said "this contamination is contributing to severe health issues such as cancer, skin diseases, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes among the inhabitants in affected regions and states."

Additionally, the Committee noted that substantial research dedicated to eradicating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals from ground and drinking water in these affected areas is urgently needed to address the issue.

Taking note of the magnitude of the issue, the Committee strongly recommended that the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health Research, and Department of Higher Education, including various esteemed institutions like IITs, prioritize and fund comprehensive research initiatives aimed at eliminating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals detrimental to health from ground and drinking water within the affected regions and states upon a mapping of such territories.

"This proactive step will not only address the immediate health hazards but also pave the way for sustainable, innovative solutions towards effective waste water management and saline water treatment practices," said the Committee in the report.

The Committee during the course of preparation of the Report, heard the views of the representatives of the Departments of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Department of Science & Technology, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Department of Biotechnology, National Research Foundation, ICMR, Department of Health Research, UGC, AICTE, various IITs, IfSc, Central University of South Bihar, Assam University, Delhi Technological University, University of Delhi, NCAER, National Institute of Virology and NITI Aayog during its meetings held on October 13 and November 2 this year.

The report was considered and adopted by the Committee in its meeting held on December 12. The observations and recommendations made by the Committee in its report is taken into consideration by the government. (ANI)

