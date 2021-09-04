Ayodhya (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Some members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways inspected the construction of a new railway station in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The parliamentarians led by committee chairman Radha Mohan Singh also held meeting with railway officials and discussed various matters related to the new station.

Divisional Railway Manager S K Sapra told the panel members that 70 per cent work of the first phase has been completed and that the station will be ready by December 31 this year.

The new railway station, modelled on the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, will have 10 platforms. It will have state-of-the-art facilities for passengers travelling to the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5 last year.

