New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources headed by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy will hold a meeting at 11 am on Thursday in the national capital.

The committee will be briefed by representatives from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation on various issues.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Water Level in Yamuna River Rises to 207.48 Metres, Floods Hit Low-Lying Areas (Watch Videos).

The key issues are: review of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects on its implementation, operation and maintenance at the National Level & in particular Aspirational Districts and Reports submitted by Central Nodal Officers (CNOs); and (ii) Ensuring sustainable steps to ensure potable drinking water at the National level in view of receding groundwater across the country.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, with the ambitious goal of providing tap water supply to every rural household by 2024. At the time of its inception, only 3.23 crore (17%) of rural households had tap water connections.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 4, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The mission aims to bridge this gap by providing nearly 16 crore additional households with tap water by 2024, ensuring the functionality of existing water supply systems, and directly benefiting over 19 crore rural families. This initiative is intended to reduce the rural-urban divide and enhance public health.

The broad objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission are to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household.

The mission also aims to prioritise FHTC provision in areas affected by quality issues, drought-prone regions, desert areas, and Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages.

Ensuring functional tap connections in schools, Anganwadi centres, gram panchayat buildings, health and wellness centres, and community buildings, as well as monitoring the functionality of these connections, are among the other objectives of the meeting.

Promoting voluntary ownership among the local community through contributions in cash, kind, or labour (shramdaan). Ensuring the sustainability of water supply systems, including water sources, infrastructure, and funding for regular operations and maintenance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)