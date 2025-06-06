Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A portion of the compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane, civic officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Mumbra area on Thursday night, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The fallen structure measured about 10 feet in length and 5 feet in height, he said.

“The area is densely populated. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Our personnel cleared the debris to avoid obstruction or potential hazards to local residents,” he said.

