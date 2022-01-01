Morbi, Jan 1 (PTI) Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil escaped unhurt on Saturday after a part of a dais collapsed at an event in Naklank Dham in the state's Morbi district, a video of which was widely circulated on social media.

Paatil was coming down from the dais when some part of it gave away, due to which he and other leaders fell, though people close by helped him and others to get back on their feet.

The Prajapati community event, which was attended BJP MPs Mahendra Munjapara, Mohan Kundariya and Vinod Chavda among others, was to inaugurate an educational complex.

