Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Saturday urged legislators to participate in the house proceedings with complete understanding of the rules and procedures.

It is a vigilant legislature that can hold the executive accountable for its duties and responsibilities, he said.

Rather was addressing the valedictory session of the three day orientation program, jointly organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat and the legislative assembly from January 9, for newly elected MLAs at assembly complex here.

The Speaker extended his gratitude to all members, especially the newly elected ones, for their active participation and for patiently listening to the resource persons.

"This orientation program will help the newly elected members deeply understand the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House," he said.

Rather emphasised that newly elected members should behave in a dignified manner and follow parliamentary democracy in true letter and spirit.

He hoped that the newly elected members had benefitted from the program and it would ensure their effective role in the assembly.

Rather also thanked the MPs and the PRIDE team for conducting the orientation program.

Earlier, former Minister of State Dr Satya Pal Singh delivered lectures on parliamentary privileges, customs, conventions and etiquettes.

P K Mallick, Director of PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat, also delivered lectures, providing details on the literal meaning of privileges and their role in safeguarding the status and protocol of MLAs.

Dr Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary of the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, gave a lecture on the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA) under the One Nation One Application initiative and also highlighted the objectives of the program.

During the session, legislators raised queries regarding privileges and other related issues.

