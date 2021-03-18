New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said.

The city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, the weather office said.

